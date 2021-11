Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz went back in time Tuesday when asked about Wisconsin Badgers freshman running back Braelon Allen. The question brought the longtime head coach back to 1973. The name that came to mind was Tony Dorsett, who that season set a record for the most rushing yards (1,586) by a college freshman. Ferentz played for the University of Connecticut at the time. Dorsett emerged as a star at the University of Pittsburgh.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO