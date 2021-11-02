CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID hospitalizations among school kids much higher in U.S. than U.K.

AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren going to school in England are far less likely to end up in the hospital with COVID than kids in the U.S. despite the U.K. hitting the peak of another virus surge — a trend that has puzzled the medical community on both sides of the pond. The...

www.aol.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Children#Nutrition#Uk#Oscovida#Cbs News
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning About the Next COVID Surge

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news right now: Over 76 percent of eligible Americans have gotten vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); there are under 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the first time in more than two months, The New York Times reports; and boosters are being rolled out to keep protection high among the vaccinated. But, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, while things are "certainly going in the right direction," he's warning that it's not time to declare victory yet. In a new interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said, "Don't just throw your hands up and say it's all over," because another COVID surge could soon come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kait 8

U.S. health experts monitor new COVID-19 variant growing in the U.K.

Frontline Addiction Recovery Ministries restores a former nursing home. An area school district has decided to make masks optional when it comes to COVID-19, citing dropping COVID numbers. Olympus Construction breaks ground for Hope House. Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT. |. After almost a year of planning,...
JONESBORO, AR
Sierra Sun

COVID cases higher than this time last year

Nevada County COVID-19 cases have plateaued now that the Delta variant surge appears to have abated. Despite this, current case numbers are higher than they were this time last year. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 9,120 as of Thursday morning. There are 151...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE
modernfarmer.com

COVID-19 Infections and Deaths at Meatpacking Plants Much Higher Than Previously Thought

While the COVID-19 pandemic is by no means a past crisis, a Congressional subcommittee has already been investigating the government’s response to the virus over the past year. This week, that subcommittee released the results of an investigation into meatpacking plants, and it found that the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections at many of the largest plants was much higher than previously reported—in some cases, several times higher.
AGRICULTURE
PLANetizen

COVID Vaccination Strategy: What the U.K. and U.S. Could Learn from Israel

The U.S., U.K., and Russia lead the world in the daily average of new coronavirus cases, with 70,000, 45,000, and 35,000, respectively, according to The New York Times global tracker on October 25, 2021. However, with 67 daily new cases per 100,000 people, the U.K. has the world's 14th highest case incidence, according to Worldometer.
WORLD
Dallas News

U.S. moves closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccination for millions of school-age kids

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy