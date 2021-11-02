Chipotle is testing a new chicken option for the 1st time in 28 years
By Amelia Lucas
AOL Corp
5 days ago
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday it is testing pollo asado at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati and Sacramento, marking the first time it has introduced a new chicken option. The pollo asado is made with grilled chicken, garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and...
For the second time in the last year, Chipotle Mexican Grill has chosen Sacramento and Cincinnati to debut a new meat option. The Cali-Mex chain has started selling pollo asado at 95 locations across the two cities’ metropolitan areas, according to a media release Tuesday morning. It’s available in burritos, bowls, tacos and salads, as with all other meats at the assembly line-style restaurants.
(NEXSTAR) – Get your brisket before it’s gone, Chipotle fans. The restaurant chain’s new brisket protein option, which debuted only a month ago in late September, is slated to be removed from the Chipotle menu after November, CEO Brian Niccol said during a Q3 earnings call this week. “Our culinary...
Who does not love Chipotle? When it comes to fresh Mexican-style food on the cheap, this fast-casual chain serving tacos, burritos, and burrito bowls has conquered the globe with more than 2,700 locations (via Statista). Customers love its spicy salsas, its antibiotic-free meats, and of course, its creamy guacamole, which has inspired a multitude of copycat recipes.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chipotle announced on Tuesday that it will be adding a new ingredient to it menu, and testing it out in the Cincinnati area. The popular Mexican chain will be introducing Pollo Asado, its first chicken innovation in the brand's 28-year history. According to the press release, it...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is considering adding a new flavor of chicken — pollo asada — to its menu and plans to test out its reaction in Sacramento. Nearly 100 locations throughout Sacramento and Cincinnati, Ohio will carry the product for a test run before launching wider distribution. Touted by the company as its first menu innovation with chicken since opening 28 years ago, pollo asada features garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and hand-chopped cilantro. The spices and toppings are used in traditional preparations of the popular Mexican cuisine. Chicken has also long been the top protein choice among customers, Chipotle's chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a press release.
While many people are still cheering for the new brisket, the Chipotle Pollo Asado chicken presents a huge change to the popular quick service restaurant. As this new menu option begins its testing phase, the excitement builds and potentially presents a new food trend. From the burritos to the bowls,...
