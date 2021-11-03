CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

US Gives Final Clearance To COVID-19 Shots For Kids 5 to 11

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRqTC_0ckYQr3C00

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, to be ready for CDC’s decision.

The move paves the way for more than half a million children to get vaccinated in Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan said in late October the state has ordered over 180,000 kids doses with more to come.

For children, there will be smaller doses and smaller needles. In Maryland, the vaccines will mostly be given through pediatricians and school-based clinics.

While most children who contract COVID-19 get only minor symptoms, doctors said some experience major complications, and the risk of severe disease is higher than the remote risk of serious vaccine side effects.

Just under 560 people younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to data from the CDC. Others have developed a severe condition known as multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome in children, which often requires hospitalization.

According to Maryland’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, three children are in acute hospital care and two kids are in intensive care as of Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 448 New Cases, 11 New Deaths Reported

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .06% to 3.1%. Hospitalizations increased by 6 to 532. Of those hospitalized, 394 adults are in acute care and 132 adults are in intensive care.  Four children are in acute care and two children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Wjz#Ap#Covid 19 Data Dashboard
CBS DFW

Parkland To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – Parkland Health & Hospital Systems announced on November 10 that it is immediately offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11-years-old. The announcement follows an update to Center for Disease Control guidelines that states that the Pfizer shot is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. Parents can vaccinate their children without an appointment at the Ellis Davis Field House on Polk Street in Dallas between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The vaccine is also available for children above the age of 14 who have a Parkland MyChart account at most of...
DALLAS, TX
Spotlight News

CVS Health to carry pediatric COVID-19 vax

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced last Wednesday that select CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age. The pharmacy chain stated the service on Sunday, Nov. 7. This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Experts Urge Parents To Get Children Vaccinated

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little more than a week has passed since children as young as five years old were cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, thousands of parents have brought their children to get the shot. According to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Health, 36,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated statewide since last week. About 515,000 children in that age group who are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state is off to a great start because on average, about 6,000 children...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy