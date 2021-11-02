CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams see the two sides of DeSean Jackson

By Turf Show Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams and DeSean Jackson have agreed to part ways just seven games into his tenure with the franchise. Was Desean Jackson’s...

Matthew Stafford Reacts To The DeSean Jackson Decision

DeSean Jackson has been one of the NFL’s premier deep threats for the better part of a decade. But on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released him at his request. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave his thoughts on the situation with Jackson. He said that he was disappointed that Jackson’s time in LA didn’t work out, but had fun with him regardless.
Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
Rams waive WR DeSean Jackson after disappointing 7-game stay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have released disgruntled receiver DeSean Jackson after just seven games with his hometown team. The Rams spent the past five days trying to find a trade partner for the 14-year NFL veteran, and he didn’t suit up for Los Angeles’ blowout win at Houston. Jackson asked to leave the Rams last week after making just eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in his first seven games with Los Angeles. The Rams signed him to an incentive-weighted, one-year contract with a guaranteed $2.75 million salary last spring to reunite him with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator in Washington.
Report: Raiders Not Expected To Pursue Odell Beckham Jr., DeSean Jackson a Possibility

Everyone knows the Raiders will be making a move at wide receiver, but which wide receiver is it going to be?. The two popular options at the moment are Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson, but a couple of reports on Friday morning would suggest Jackson probably has better odds than Beckham of joining the Raiders at this point.
5 potential trade suitors for DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson appears to be on his way out of Los Angeles after the wide receiver and the Rams mutually agreed to find a trade partner. Jackson has played all seven games this season, but he’s only been on the field for 100 offensive snaps and has caught just eight passes.
Rams Release DeSean Jackson After Trade Talks Flop

The Rams waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the team announced on Tuesday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that both the Rams and Jackson explored a possible trade. However, with his release, Jackson is now subject to waivers. Jackson, who turns 35 years old on Dec. 1, said in an Instagram post...
Rams grant DeSean Jackson permission to seek trade ahead of deadline

DeSean Jackson is looking for another team amid his slow start with the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Sean McVay announced Friday he's granted Jackson permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 34-year-old, who joined L.A. as a free agent in the offseason, has amassed...
Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams have waived the veteran receiver, the team announced. Earlier in the week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the parting was likely. Last week, the club and Jackson mutually...
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford throws wild interception, follows it with pick-six

INGLEWOOD - Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard came up with a much-needed turnover for against the Los Angeles Rams. Byard stepped in front of a Matthew Stafford pass that was intended for Robert Woods for a 24-yard-pick six to make the score 14-3 in favor of the Titans. Byard's interception was his fifth of the season and his return for the touchdown was the second defensive touchdown the safety has recorded this season.
NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 9

A statement game and the Saints delivered! The New Orleans Saints were resilient in their division defeat of the Buccaneers without Jameis Winston. New Orleans is now within a half-game of leading the division that most thought was locked up by the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
