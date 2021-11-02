CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken activate goaltender Chris Driedger from IR

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfzrG_0ckYPPZB00
Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When the dust settled on the Seattle Kraken roster for their inaugural season, many of the observations were the same. The team had a strong defense corps and was expected to have quite the tandem of goaltenders. After all, the Kraken spent nearly $10M in cap space on Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger, each coming off outstanding seasons.

The results haven’t exactly been as planned. Grubauer has been mediocre at best, posting an .896 save percentage in eight appearances, and Driedger saw only seen 31 minutes of action before going down to injury. Even that performance came in relief, meaning he hasn’t started a single game yet this season. That could soon change. Driedger no longer appears on the team’s injured reserve list, and replacement Joey Daccord has been sent back to the Charlotte Checkers.

Driedger likely won’t be a savior for the Kraken, but his return is certainly promising. The 27-year-old netminder posted a .927 save percentage in 23 appearances for the Florida Panthers last season, winning 14 games and posting three shutouts. He has generally been excellent in the NHL with a .929 over 39 appearances. The sample is just 39 appearances though, so there are still doubts on whether Driedger can really hack it as a full-time starter.

Luckily, with Grubauer in town, it may not be necessary. His results haven’t been good enough through the season as a whole, but things have started to turn around for the 29-year-old. He’s allowed just four goals over his last three games (two wins) and now has his partner back to help him stay rested. If Driedger can get up to speed quickly and Grubauer finds some of the game that made him a Vezina finalist last season, those early observations of a strong tandem could come true after all.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

GM Stan Bowman, senior VP of hockey ops Al MacIsaac leave Blackhawks organization

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the findings of an investigation into allegations that Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted two players in 2010 when he was employed as a video coach with the team. As a result of the investigation, general manager Stan Bowman has “stepped aside” from the organization, admitting he made a mistake in 2010. Senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIssac has also left the organization.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars' Jani Hakanpaa will not face league discipline for hit on Kings' Drew Doughty

Los Angeles Kings fans held their collective breath Friday night as stud defenseman Drew Doughty had to be helped off the ice following a knee injury. The incident unfolded late in the second period of the Kings’ matchup with the Dallas Stars. New Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa delivered a knee-to-knee hit on Doughty as he entered the offensive zone, resulting in immediate and visible pain for the decorated veteran (video). Doughty did not return to the game, but neither did Hakanpaa, who was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct. L.A. would score on the resulting power play but eventually lost in overtime.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks forwards Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom added to COVID protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks have been dealing with several COVID-related absences lately, and you can add a new pair of names to that list. Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom will not practice Tuesday as they have been added to the protocol. Patrick Kane, Ryan Carpenter, and Erik Gustafsson had previously missed practice, and while the latter two were cleared before Sunday night’s game, Riley Stillman, Jujhar Khaira and several assistant coaches all joined Kane.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Chris Driedger
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark falls on sword following loss to Maple Leafs

Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark’s introduction to the Bruins-Maple Leafs rivalry did not go as planned, as the first-year Bruin surrendered four goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The issues went well beyond Ullmark, of course, but that did not prevent him...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders activate local linebacker from IR

The Raiders activated linebacker Javin White, the former UNLV standout, from the injured reserve list to the active roster Monday. White has been on injured reseve all season after injuring his knee during training camp. Also, the Raiders restored safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad and released defensive...
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes lose Carter Hutton to injury

Expectations are low if not non-existent for the Arizona Coyotes this season. After starting 0-4-1 with a league-worst -17 goal differential, the only expectation for the ’Yotes could be a last-place finish. This should not come as surprise either; Arizona’s entire offseason was about off-loading talent, using its salary-cap space, adding draft picks and prospects and not committing to any long-term free agent deals. More than half of the current roster will be unrestricted free agents next summer as Arizona is fully committed to not just to a rebuild but to a complete overhaul.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#Vezina
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Montreal Canadiens' salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Travis Hamonic reports to the Canucks after taking leave of absence

The Vancouver Canucks unveiled some good news ahead of their home opener on Tuesday, announcing that veteran defenseman Travis Hamonic had reported to the team. Hamonic had previously taken a leave of absence after failing to report to training camp. The Canucks held out hope that he would report at some point this season, and that has now come to fruition before the end of the first month of the season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets' Max Domi activated from IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets are getting a key player back a little ahead of schedule as Max Domi has been activated from injured reserve. Domi was ruled out with a fractured rib and given a two- to four-week timeline on Oct. 18, just 10 days ago. The team also sent Justin Danforth to the AHL to make room on the roster.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran goaltender Cory Schneider placed on waivers

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Cory Schneider of the New York Islanders is available for claim. Schneider's placement on waivers likely indicates that Semyon Varlamov is ready to return to the active roster. The veteran goaltender is nothing more than the third option for the Islanders, and hasn’t played yet this season. Signed to a two-way deal, he too is very unlikely to be claimed unless a team believes he can be an upgrade while they deal with their own goaltending injuries.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues center Ryan O’Reilly placed in COVID protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t the only team dealing with COVID-related absences. Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues announced that Ryan O’Reilly has joined Brandon Saad in the COVID protocol while recalling Dakota Joshua from the AHL to take his place on the roster. The team did not confirm whether O’Reilly has...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators acquire Dylan Gambrell from Sharks for 2022 draft pick

The Senators had been looking to add some forward depth even before Shane Pinto was placed on IR. They’ve now done so, acquiring center Dylan Gambrell from San Jose for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The selection going to the Sharks is actually their own seventh-rounder that was previously acquired in January for defenseman Christian Jaros. Both teams have announced the deal. Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion released the following statement on the move:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel receives max fine for kneeing

A day after the NHL Department of Player Safety opted not to pursue supplemental discipline for Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa for a knee-to-knee hit, they have decided not to be so lenient toward Philadelphia Flyers forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The league has announced that Aube-Kubel has been fined $2,678.50 for kneeing Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment on Saturday. This is the maximum fine allowable per the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL fines Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf $1K for dangerous trip on Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a $1,000 fine for Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf for a dangerous trip on the Minnesota Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek. During Saturday’s overtime period against Minnesota, Getzlaf and Eriksson Ek engaged in a net-front battle. With Getzlaf standing behind Eriksson Ek as they both faced the Ducks’ net, Getzlaf tripped Eriksson Ek by pushing the Wild forward’s left skate out from under him with his stick. Neither player had control of the puck.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils defenseman Ty Smith making season debut on Saturday

The New Jersey Devils will get some reinforcement on the defensive end as second-year ’D’-man Ty Smith will make his season debut Saturday night after missing the first week and a half with an injury, per the team. A move prefaced by the waiving and subsequent assignment of Colton White to the AHL’s Utica Comets, Smith likely makes his season debut on a pairing with Damon Severson. The Devils are now at full strength on defense for the first time this season, and the new-look group that also includes Ryan Graves and Dougie Hamilton will get a real chance to shine at home against the Buffalo Sabres as the New Jersey looks to improve to 3-1-0. Smith finished seventh in Calder Trophy voting last season, finishing with two goals and 21 assists in 48 games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

464
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy