A large celebration of Dia De Los Muertos happened in Windsor over the weekend. Hundreds gathered in the Town Green Saturday to celebrate the holiday by honoring friends, family and ancestors who have died. Included was music, crafts and art vendors, food, a lowrider car show, a traditional indigenous blessing ceremony and dance and an electric candlelight procession. Dia De Los Muertos is observed on November 1st and 2nd. The Sonoma Community Center is hosting an altar-lighting ceremony and reception with music, food, drinks and a display of altars honoring the memory of loved ones. It’s at 5:30 PM tonight and the public is invited to bring small mementos or dedicate a paper butterfly at the featured 12-foot altar.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO