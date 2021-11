The Vikings on Thursday placed center Garrett Bradbury on the COVID-19 reserve list, and on Sunday at Baltimore he will miss the first game of his three-year career. The Vikings announced that Bradbury was vaccinated last spring. But there isn’t enough time for him to get off the COVID-19 list for Sunday’s game, which would require two negative tests 24 hours apart. So Bradbury’s streak of playing in 39 straight games will come to an end, and Mason Cole will start at center against the Ravens.

