Rev. Jesse Jackson Released From Hospital After He Fell While Helping Protesters At Howard University

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released from a hospital in Washington, D.C., after he hit his head when he fell while helping protesters at Howard University on Monday.

Jackson was released from Howard University Hospital on Tuesday and returned to the university to meet with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and Howard students who have been complaining about rodents, mold, and flooding in residence halls, according to Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins.

In a video posted on Twitter, Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for their care, noting that Parkinson’s affects balance and stability, which likely was a factor in his fall.

(Credit: Howard University Grad Student)

Jackson had gone to the campus to help the protesters on Monday, when he fell and hit his head while going into a building on campus on Monday. His staff took him to Howard University Hospital, where a CT scan and other tests were run and the results came back normal.

The hospital decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation.

Jackson said he was eager to get back to work helping the protesting students reconcile their differences with the university over living conditions at the dormitories.

“I think that we were very close yesterday,” he said. “We agreed that students were protesting in righteousness, for the right reasons.”

He also said there has been an agreement to set up a commission to handle the situation, and for an inspection of the school’s dormitories.

