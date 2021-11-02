Why COP26 will make ‘strong’ companies ‘stronger and the weak, relatively weaker’

Travel stocks led the way as the FTSE regained more ground on the back of positivity surrounding the breakthrough with Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill as well as good trading from British Airways owner IAG Pfizer revealed that a pill it has developed to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% in vulnerable adults, according to clinical trials, boosting overall market sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher at 7,303.96 on Friday.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell said: “Whilst London markets aren’t seeing the record highs being set by some of their Wall...

