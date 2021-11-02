CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why COP26 will make ‘strong’ companies ‘stronger and the weak, relatively weaker’

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deutsche Bank analysts take a look at mentions of ESG costs on corporate conference calls, data that underscores how “strong” companies will benefit, while the weak will struggle in the wake of...

www.marketwatch.com

