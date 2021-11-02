CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the first time, most U.S. moms will likely be the family breadwinner within their child’s first 18 years

By Elisabeth Buchwald
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
New research on how children rely on mothers' financial support comes as more than 1.6 million women have left the workforce since February...

InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
recordargusnews.com

Mom blabs daughter’s secret to friends, father

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn’t ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

The pandemic has turned my husband into a horrible, controlling bully

I’m starting to wonder if my husband’s having some sort of midlife crisis making him act like some crazed dictator with his own family. It started when our three adult kids – all in their twenties, quite normal and pleasant people – came home for lockdown. To begin with, it was sort of blitz spirit and everyone pulled their weight. We agreed that chores needed to be shared and personal space respected. My husband, who’d taken early retirement just before lockdown, assumed the role of chief cook and organiser of online shopping, cleaning it with antiviral wipes as it came through the door.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spring.org.uk

The Most Noticeable Sign Of A Narcissist

People’s narcissism reduces with age, the research found. One of the most telling signs of a narcissist is that they are not open to criticism. Narcissists tend to react very badly to criticism, becoming aggressive and lashing out. However, new research shows that, with age, people’s narcissism tends to decrease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My brother-in-law has been abusing our hospitality'

I have always made my brother-in-law (who is in his 50s, single, friendless and lives a long way away) welcome in our home, often for periods of several weeks. This was so that he could spend time with his elderly dad, who lived with us until recently before going into a nearby care home. It’s been a stressful time for all of us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
digg.com

Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wbtw.com

North Carolina baby born with ‘superpower’ to fight COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte baby was born with antibodies to fight COVID-19, but he never got the virus and he did not get the vaccine. Six-month-old Henry Bush is meeting all of his milestones. “I am excited to learn what research becomes available,” said Carrie Bush, Henry’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
