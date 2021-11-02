Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Lane Restrictions this Week in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work over the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, November 3-5 weather permitting.

Gas line work will occur on the 9th Street Bridge over the 10th Street Bypass from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lane closures with traffic shifts will occur on the 10th Street Bypass in the area of the 9th Street Bridge. Traffic will be maintained in both directions during the work conducted by Peoples Natural Gas.