CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Lane Restrictions this Week in Pittsburgh

By Jared Murphy
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpqM1_0ckYMUnl00

PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work over the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, November 3-5 weather permitting.

Gas line work will occur on the 9th Street Bridge over the 10th Street Bypass from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lane closures with traffic shifts will occur on the 10th Street Bypass in the area of the 9th Street Bridge. Traffic will be maintained in both directions during the work conducted by Peoples Natural Gas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
Allegheny County, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Peoples Natural Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy