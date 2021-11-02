CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DuPont stock surges as profit beats forecast and $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp. announced

By Tomi Kilgore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shot up to a near three-month high Tuesday, after the specialty materials and chemicals company beat earnings expectations, as price increases matched raw material inflation, and blamed the semiconductor shortage for its full-year guidance...

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

