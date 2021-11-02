CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match sees strong growth in paid subscribers, but comes up short with revenue forecast

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Match Group Inc. amassed more paying users than expected in the third quarter as people became increasingly comfortable wading back into the online-dating environment, but the company came up short with its revenue outlook for the ongoing...

#Match Group Inc#Mtch#Tinder#Match
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

