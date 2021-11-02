CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Roberts: News still mixed on COVID-19

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — Continued declines in COVID-19 numbers are making NET Health’s George Roberts breathe a little easier — but his ongoing call continues for more...

ktbb.com

kfsk.org

Community spread of COVID-19 still present in Petersburg

Petersburg had 8 active COVID cases as of Tuesday. So, what does that number mean in the grand scheme of the pandemic? KFSK’s Angela Denning checked in with the borough’s emergency manager and has this report:. Eight COVID cases may not seem like a lot but to Sandy Dixson, the...
PETERSBURG, AK
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: COVID-19 is still rampant

These past few weeks my dad has been complaining about how he felt sick. It even got to a comical point, where all he would respond with was, “I am sick.” He went to get tested for COVID, and the rapid test came up negative. He was told he had a sinus infection, but just to be safe they sent off another test to be sure he didn’t have COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
birminghamtimes.com

Drew: What is the mix & match COVID-19 booster strategy?

Last month after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), endorsed a COVID-19 booster shot for Pfizer BioNTech two series vaccine recipients, millions of Americans received a booster vaccine shot. The recent approval by the FDA and CDC for Moderna and J & J Jassen fully vaccinated recipients to receive a third vaccine shot, has paved the way for millions more Americans to protect themselves by receiving an additional booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thetimes24-7.com

COVID-19 testing still critical to managing pandemic

(Pinkston News Service) The White House recently announced a new $1 billion investment to increase the supply of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to more than 200 million per month by December. It is a signal from the Biden administration that although U.S. cases continue to decline, aggressive public health initiatives and mitigation measures must still be pursued — including testing.
U.S. POLITICS
Ironton Tribune

COVID-19: County still red, but improving

Decline in cases over past week; Booster shots available. While Lawrence County remains in the red for high transmission on the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s county map for COVID-19, there are signs of a positive trend in cases. “Our numbers have started to come down,” Debbie Fisher, public information...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
pharmacytimes.com

Vaccinated Individuals Can Still Pass COVID-19 in Household Settings

Among those who were infected with the delta variant (126), 25% were fully immunized and 38% were unvaccinated, study results show. Individuals who are vaccinated with the delta variant of COVID-19 can overcome the infection more quickly than those who are unvaccinated, but the peak viral load is similar to those who are unvaccinated in households, new study results show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktbb.com

Roberts: Vaccinations for younger kids off to a good start

TYLER — With kids aged 5 through 11 now eligible for COVID-19 shots, NET Health’s George Roberts says things are off to a good start at Tyler’s Majesty Event Center, where his troops are ready to see you. He spoke to us late Friday morning, saying almost twenty people had already taken advantage of the new opportunity — and encourages more people to do likewise. Roberts advises you to contact your medical provider if you have any questions about the vaccine. He remains cautiously upbeat about declining COVID numbers in East Texas, continuing to sound the call for everyone to get vaccinated.
TYLER, TX
rockwallheraldbanner.com

Active COVID-19 cases still rising in county

Rockwall County started November by reporting another significant increase in the numbers of active COVID-19 cases, although the statistics continue to impvoe across the surrounding region. The county also recorded another death attributed to the virus. • The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there were 302 active cases...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
wevv.com

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Still Available

The Pandemic has impacted every aspect of a normal life, especially for those who have lost a loved one to coronavirus. To help financially, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is still offering funeral assistance. According to Govenor Andy Beshear, not many Kentuckians are applying. "If you are already struggling to do right by your loved one, please take advantage of this program"
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Beware: Covid-19 Still Kills High Number of Vaccinated People

As more people get immunized, death rates among those entirely protected against COVID-19 have risen sharply, according to data from several states and the federal government of the United State. The CDC’s cumulative breakthrough death count jumped by 51% between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, from 7,178 to 10,857. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Coast News

COVID-19 booster shots, mixing and matching brands explained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated now against COVID-19 might not be considered so in the future without a booster shot. Being fully vaccinated means a person has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves mixing of newly approved Covid-19 booster shots

On October 21, The CDC issued a recommendation in line with the FDA’s approval to allow individuals to freely utilise any Covid-19 booster shot irrespective of their original vaccine type. Studies over the last several months have shown that the protection from Covid-19 vaccines decreases after six months. As a result, a public meeting of the FDA advisory committee, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), took place on October 15. The FDA advisors concluded the meeting by recommending the approval of the Moderna half dose booster shot six months after the original vaccination series for individuals ages 65 years and older and for at-risk individuals. Along with this, they recommended the approval of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) booster vaccine for those ages 18 years and older two months after their primary dose. On October 20, The FDA followed this review and approved the booster doses to join Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty as available booster shots and importantly allowed the ‘mixing and matching’ of these vaccines. This decision was largely based on a study performed by the National Institute of Health (NIH), which highlighted the benefits of mixing and matching different booster vaccines among its participants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations edge higher in mixed report

Clark County’s major COVID-19 metrics showed mixed signals on Wednesday, with new cases and hospitalizations climbing, deaths remaining flat and the test positivity rate dipping slightly. The county reported 469 new cases and 12 deaths, bringing cumulative totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 330,709 cases and 5,947...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KIMT

Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Olmsted County's Public Health Program Manager Meaghan Sherden highlighted COVID-19 data that suggested a potential downward trend for overall cases. Currently, 240 COVID cases per 100,000 people have been reported in a seven-day span, placing the County in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) substantial COVID community transmission classification, according to Sherden.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
ktbb.com

UT Health East Texas to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

TYLER — Following the CDC’s approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, UT Health East Texas is prepared to begin administering vaccines to children starting Friday. Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be offered without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at UT Health East Texas Physicians North Campus Tyler – Family Medicine, located on the second floor of the Riter Center on US Highway 271. The vaccine is one third the dose of what is given to those 12 and older, and it is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart.
TYLER, TX

