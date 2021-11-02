Roberts: News still mixed on COVID-19

On October 21, The CDC issued a recommendation in line with the FDA’s approval to allow individuals to freely utilise any Covid-19 booster shot irrespective of their original vaccine type. Studies over the last several months have shown that the protection from Covid-19 vaccines decreases after six months. As a result, a public meeting of the FDA advisory committee, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), took place on October 15. The FDA advisors concluded the meeting by recommending the approval of the Moderna half dose booster shot six months after the original vaccination series for individuals ages 65 years and older and for at-risk individuals. Along with this, they recommended the approval of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) booster vaccine for those ages 18 years and older two months after their primary dose. On October 20, The FDA followed this review and approved the booster doses to join Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty as available booster shots and importantly allowed the ‘mixing and matching’ of these vaccines. This decision was largely based on a study performed by the National Institute of Health (NIH), which highlighted the benefits of mixing and matching different booster vaccines among its participants.

