CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Facing driver shortage, Albany to rely more on contractors for snow removal

By Anya Tucker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393oF6_0ckYKnPQ00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Winter is coming. But will there be enough workers and snowplows when we need them? NEWS10’s Anya Tucker looks at how one Capital Region city is handling a shortage of drivers.

Frank Zeoli is Albany’s Department of General Services Deputy Commissioner. His agency is currently facing a shortage of plow drivers — 24 of them.

“This is a busy time of year. You never know what Mother Nature is going to dump on us. We need to make sure that we have the people needed to clear that up,” says Zeoli.

Shortage of plow drivers to blame for shoddy snow cleanup, council president says

But his department is not alone. Other municipalities are also seeking drivers. The NYS Department of Transportation is even posting hiring videos on social media.

During nasty storms, DGS typically recruits extra help from local contractors in the effort to clear mountains of snow. But as they continue to face a driver shortage, they are welcoming more help from private businesses, which they are hoping will now cover 40 percent of Albany’s snow during heavy snow events.

“So, we’ve got a bid out on the street now. So, if anybody’s interested, now’s the time. You can contact the city clerk’s office and get a bid packet,” Zeoli adds.

NYSDOT hiring winter maintenance staff

There are worker shortages across just about every industry, which began with the pandemic. Some blame a lack of desire to work. Others say the pandemic exposed inequities and frustrations over low wages.

Zeoli says starting hourly pay for an Albany city snowplow driver is just over $23.57. Which is a bit more competitive when compared to similar jobs. He adds that an issue his department is facing is a shortage of applicants with commercial drivers licenses, or CDL.

“You’ve got issues with pay. You’ve got issues with people not wanting to work. And maybe not enough people are not going in and getting that sort of a license. You need to have a commercial drivers license to operate a lot of this machinery, so as a result of that, maybe people aren’t going in that path.”

He says the city does offers free training for employees to obtain a CDL. Learn more by emailing jobs@Albanyny.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Removal#Drivers Licenses#Weather#Dgs#Nysdot#Cdl
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID Update, November 6

Warren County Health Services reported 62 additional COVID cases on Saturday, November 6 along with 45 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 334 active COVID cases as of Saturday, Saturday, November 6 321 of them involving mild illness. 62 additional cases are the highest one-day total in Warren County since January 12.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady High School brings in two community engagement officers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recently, the Schenectady High School has been facing some violent incidents. The district is now implementing new safety protocols. The school district is partnering with the Schenectady Police Department to create the SRO 2.0 Pilot Program. Since Wednesday, the Schenectady City School District launched a new pilot program. High schoolers will […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Alert issued Saturday through Sunday

A Code Blue alert has been issued for today,, November 6-7. The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy