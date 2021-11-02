VLCM and update server's drivers

X.Org Server 21.1 is now officially available as this first xorg-server update in three years and what began development as X.Org Server 1.21 prior to the versioning change. X.Org Server 21.1 brings GLAMOR acceleration for the Xvfb, Variable Rate Refresh (VRR / FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync) support within the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver assuming the underlying DRM/KMS kernel driver supports VRR, much better Meson build system support, X Input 2.4 is integrated that adds support for touchpad gestures, the DMX DDX (Distributed Multihead X) code has been removed, improved display DPI reporting, and a wide variety of other minor improvements and bug fixes.
