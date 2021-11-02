CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VLCM and update server's drivers

By baber
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I read VLCM doc but i Have a few questions about it :. 1- While our current esxi version is...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

winbuzzer.com

How to Use Driver Booster to Update Drivers Automatically for Your PC

You already know that the driver is an important part of Windows. Without the driver, the computer will not be able to communicate and use the hardware. By default, when Windows 10 has finished installing the OS, most of the drivers are already available, but sometimes there are still some drivers, or some drivers are too old. It is safest to install it manually. But if you do not have time to install the driver manually, choose IObit Driver Booster to install the driver automatically.
phoronix.com

X.Org Server 21.1 Released With Variable Rate Refresh In Modesetting Driver, Other Work

X.Org Server 21.1 is now officially available as this first xorg-server update in three years and what began development as X.Org Server 1.21 prior to the versioning change. X.Org Server 21.1 brings GLAMOR acceleration for the Xvfb, Variable Rate Refresh (VRR / FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync) support within the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver assuming the underlying DRM/KMS kernel driver supports VRR, much better Meson build system support, X Input 2.4 is integrated that adds support for touchpad gestures, the DMX DDX (Distributed Multihead X) code has been removed, improved display DPI reporting, and a wide variety of other minor improvements and bug fixes.
vmware.com

Log off Server at disconnect

I think I recall in 8.0 of the Horizon Client that when a user disconnects from a session, the Horizon View Client would totally exit. With 8.2-8.3 I have noticed that when a users disconnects, they are still logged into the horizon server and any other person can come along and click the pool name and go right back into someones computer.
vmware.com

Reporting/Notification for Failed OEM Updates on Windows Devices?

Hello, I am looking around trying to figure out how to setup some sort of reporting/notifications when an OEM (Dell Command Update) install update fails. Aside from going into each Windows device and checking manually, is there a better way to get an overview or report of this?. Thank you!...
vmware.com

Re: Key was rejected by service

I have installed Workstation Pro 16.1 on Fedora 33. It fails to start. After some investigating it comes down to this. modprobe: ERROR: could not insert 'vmmon': Key was rejected by service. The same happens for the vmnet module. running dmesg shows. vmmon: Loading of unsigned module is rejected. I...
vmware.com

Change disk extent ID or point datastore to use different extent?

While installing a new drive into my server, I got distracted and ESXi booted all the way. I logged in to the GUI and noticed all my VMs weren't able to boot because of 'insufficient resources'. I then noticed that the HDD wasn't being detected in the Storage tab, which...
vmware.com

How does "Deep Security Manager" DSVA and Guest Introspection VM work together

I’ve inherited a VMWare system with NSX/Deep Security. As far as I can tell I’m running Deep Security Agentless. I’m not very experienced with NSX and Deep Security so please be patient. The questions I have are:. Is Guest Introspection VM from VMWare or Deep Security?. How does Guest Introspection...
vmware.com

Collect Core DUMP configuration

Is there a way to collect the core dump configuration from all servers?. I would like to collect the information in report via script, is that possible?. I tried something like this, but I have a report collection issue. Connect-VIServer "vCenter@mylabs.local" $VMHosts= Get-VMHost | ? { $_.ConnectionState -eq "Connected"} |...
vmware.com

can not install VMware-Player-16.1.2 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux release 8.4

I would like to install VMware-Player-16.1.2 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux release 8.4 however i am facing the following problem. 2021-10-29T14:54:45.722Z In(05) modconfig Successfully extracted the vmnet source. 2021-10-29T14:54:45.722Z In(05) modconfig Building module with command "/usr/bin/make -j4 -C /tmp/modconfig-oqLsu1/vmnet-only auto-build HEADER_DIR=/lib/modules/4.18.0-305.19.1.el8_4.x86_64/build/include CC=/usr/bin/gcc IS_GCC_3=no" 2021-10-29T14:54:48.180Z In(05) modconfig Successfully built vmnet. Module...
vmware.com

UAG server refuses connection from internet

My UAG connection server fails to accept inbound connections from the internet. We are using Horizon View 2012. Users get the following error: "Error putting route. Reason -Connection refused: localhost/127.0.0.1:8123" I had the issue on Wednesday night and restored the machine to a specific restore point. Today the issue returned...
vmware.com

Can Workstation Player's guest system (Linux Mint) be installed anew without creating a new VM?

Here I come along with a special question concerning Workstation Players maintenance:. I currently am tinkering about a bit with some system programming under Workstation Player 14, with Linux Mint as the guest system. During my 'experiments', the system quite often crashes, not too seldom requiring the guest system's full reinstallation, up to now being quite cumbersome due to the necessity of creating and configuring a completely new VM every time that happens.
vmware.com

Error when encrypting VM in Workstation Pro 16

Whenever I try to encrypt the VM to allow Windows 11 to be loaded I get the following error:. There was an internal error while attempting to encrypt this virtual machine. I also got this error on Workstation Pro 14 and then tried upgrading to 16 to see if it would correct this.
vmware.com

Possible? AD Account Disabled but No Enterprise Wipe

Thank you for taking the time to review my post and for possibly answering my question. Our Active Directory and Security team have set a policy that disables a user in AD when an account is deemed "At Risk". Once the user is disabled in AD, after a short while...
vmware.com

Virtualized Intel VT-x/EPT is not supported on this platform.

And VMware® Workstation 16 Pro version 16.1.0 build-17198959. I enabled Hyper-v for WSL 2 but now I lost the nested virtualization. I'm pretty sure it should work, this article is about version 15.5, I think the next versions should come with this feature aswell, right?. Is there something more to...
