Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Instead of creating a housing bust, the pandemic helped spur one of the most competitive—and tight—housing markets in recorded U.S. history. Between August 2020 and August 2021, home prices soared a record 19.9%—dwarfing the previous biggest 12-month price jump (14.1%), which came in the period leading up to the 2008 meltdown.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO