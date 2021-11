Despite the frustrations of the SEC regarding Elon Musk's tweets and his companies' stocks, he tweets about his firms business dealings anyway. In the most recent example, Musk responded to a tweet from the Tesla Silicon Valley Club about Tesla's stock price rising not long after the announcement by Hertz about purchasing a fleet of Model 3s. According to Musk, there is no agreement for any special fleet pricing for Hertz, but that hasn't scuttled the rental car company's plans to purchase 100,000 Tesla Model 3 sedans. Musk also said there's no contract "yet," which might imply an official agreement is on the way, discount or no.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO