CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LSU among final three for former Florida commit

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl8Zk_0ckYHco400

A little bit of good news came on Tuesday for the LSU Tigers. Recent Florida decommit Julian Humphrey listed his top three schools for his recruitment. Humphrey is looking at LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M. The Houston product is a four-star cornerback prospect that plays both ways for Clearlake in Houston.

It is a bit of a surprise to see the Tigers as a top-three destination for anyone in the 2022 class considering they don’t have a head coach in place yet. According to the industry experts, Humphrey is likely to flip from Florida to their biggest rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs. He would be yet another addition to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

Humphrey would make the No. 13 four-star commit to their class. The LSU Tigers currently sit at No. 12 for the transition class. They currently hold 14 commitments after Aaron Anderson flipped to Alabama.

Julian Humphrey’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 85 16 13

Rivals 4 55 11 7

ESPN 4 177 32 18

On3 Recruiting 4 101 21 11

247 Composite 4 94 17 12

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas

Projected Position Cornerback

Height 6-1

Weight 185

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 15, 2021
  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • LSU
  • Georgia
  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Georgia linebacker releases statement after rape allegation, suspension

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a rape allegation against Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson. The report states that no arrest has been made, but potential charges remain unclear. As a result, Georgia suspended Anderson while the university continues to investigate the matter. Shortly after the allegations became public, Anderson issued...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Recruiting#American Football#The Lsu Tigers#Texas A M#Espn#Louisiana State News
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Nick Saban admitted he lit into the team on Thursday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is credited with being one of the greatest Xs and Os minds in college football history. Perhaps the most understated element of Saban’s highly decorated coaching acumen is his remarkable understanding of human psychology and how that affects his players. He understands human nature with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Young leads a quintet of quarterback contenders

For large swathes of Saturday night, it looked like Alabama might be in trouble against a determined Tennessee team. But, when the cigar smoke settled — and let’s be thankful that’s all it was — another bedazzling performance by Bryce Young ensures that he remains the Heisman Trophy odds favorite following Week 8. However, the Alabama QB wasn’t the only signal-caller stating his case on a stunning Saturday of college football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy