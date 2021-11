After losing the last two games, Iowa football looks to be in a bad place right now. The Hawkeyes’ offense is struggling so much that some of their fans have even started a petition asking for head coach Kirk Ferentz to fire his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. While meeting with the media this week, Kirk Ferentz has explained why Iowa is not going to make a drastic change to the system during the season, perhaps hinting at no possible firings.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO