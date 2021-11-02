WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new pass rusher after trading to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers DE Melvin Ingram ahead of the NFL’s upcoming trade deadline.

Ingram played nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before becoming a free agent this past offseason. He flirted with signing with Kansas City in free agency before landing with the Steelers where he played in just six games this season.

With a decade of rushing the passer and 50 career sacks under his belt, Ingram has managed a number of highlight-reel plays over the course of his career. Below you’ll find highlights of Ingram from his time in Los Angeles to his brief stint in Pittsburgh.

Melvin Ingram 2021-2022 highlights

AP Photo/Justin Berl

Melvin Ingram 2020-2021 highlights

Melvin Ingram 2019-2020 highlights

Melvin Ingram 2017-2018 highlights

No. 48 - Melvin Ingram (Top-100 players of 2019)