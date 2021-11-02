CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7IwR_0ckYHK7600

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new pass rusher after trading to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers DE Melvin Ingram ahead of the NFL’s upcoming trade deadline.

Ingram played nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before becoming a free agent this past offseason. He flirted with signing with Kansas City in free agency before landing with the Steelers where he played in just six games this season.

With a decade of rushing the passer and 50 career sacks under his belt, Ingram has managed a number of highlight-reel plays over the course of his career. Below you’ll find highlights of Ingram from his time in Los Angeles to his brief stint in Pittsburgh.

Melvin Ingram 2021-2022 highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbBKm_0ckYHK7600
AP Photo/Justin Berl

Melvin Ingram 2020-2021 highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBFkK_0ckYHK7600

Melvin Ingram 2019-2020 highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSbyF_0ckYHK7600

Melvin Ingram 2017-2018 highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lthZI_0ckYHK7600

No. 48 - Melvin Ingram (Top-100 players of 2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUM1B_0ckYHK7600

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Chiefs 2022 NFL draft picks following Melvin Ingram trade

The Kansas City Chiefs made pair of trades on Tuesday, but only one involved a trade of draft capital. The team sent a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in return for veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram. That means the two teams set certain parameters that make the draft pick non-transferrable in lieu of either another draft pick or no compensation. These are typically attached to playtime, meaning if Ingram plays X number of snaps before the season concludes, the pick will transfer to Pittsburgh. This also is a way that the Chiefs can protect themselves in the event that Ingram suffers an injury.
NFL
FanSided

Melvin Ingram trade could be a game changer for Chiefs defense

The Chiefs acquired three time pro bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram on Tuesday. Could it be the trade that changes everything? We discuss. The Kansas City Chiefs finally got their man. After coming up empty during the offseason after a free agent visit, the Chiefs were finally able to land...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

