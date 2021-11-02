CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif thanks Chiefs Kingdom after trade to Jets

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a new home after being traded to the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Canadian offensive lineman spent his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, developing into the player he is today over the past seven seasons. Shortly after the news was announced Duvernay-Tardif posted to social media, thanking the Kansas City Chiefs organization, fans and explaining his decision to pursue an opportunity with a new team.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to the Kansas City Chiefs organization. They made my dream come true by drafting me in 2014. Thanks to Coach Reid who believed in me and supported me throughout my whole career to pursue both medical school and pro football, my two passions. Winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with this team will forever be one of my proudest moments.

To the Chiefs fans, thank you for your support through all these years. You embraced me with open arms and made a French-Canadian feel right at home in the middle of the Midwest. My memories in Kansas City could not have been possible without you.

To the fans in Canada, thank you for your continued support. Je suis tres recconaissant pour votre appui depuis less drnieres annees et je vous en remercie grandement.

Saying goodbye to KC is not an easy decision. When I opted out last year, I promised myself to do everything in my power to come back to the field. Joining the Jets gives me the best opportunity to play.”

Duvernay-Tardif will be missed for his leadership, humility and selflessness. He might have not been starting, but you can rest assured he had the respect and appreciation of everyone in the Kansas City locker room, even with many new faces on the offensive line this season.

As he mentioned in his note, this is the best opportunity for him to have a shot at playing. After opting out of the 2020 NFL season to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran has no reason not to bet on himself and prove that he can still start and play in this league. Rest assured that Chiefs fans will be rooting for him to succeed every step of the way.

