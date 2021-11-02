CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow closes above 36,000 for the first time

By Paul R. La Monica
CNN
 4 days ago
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 36,000 mark for the first time Tuesday following a gain of about 140 points, or 0.4%. On Monday it had briefly risen above 36,000 but didn't end the day...

CNN

