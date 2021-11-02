CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanpour speaks with Boris Johnson at COP26 summit

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
CNN’s Christiane Amanpour speaks to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

CNN

American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after operational meltdown

New York, NY (CNN) — American Airlines is giving flight attendants who work during the holidays a one-time holiday pay premium, the company announced in an internal memo. The increased holiday pay comes after an operational meltdown during Halloween weekend, which forced the airline to cancel thousands of flights partly due to staffing shortages.
TRAVEL
CNN

'SNL' opening features a new face as Donald Trump

(CNN) — From a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to Super Mario, Saturday Night Live condensed a week's worth of controversial topics into its opening sketch, bringing a new cast member's impression of Donald Trump. The NBC variety show opened Saturday's episode with Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson,...
POTUS
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson urges nations to make ‘bold compromises and ambitious commitments’ in final summit week

Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to make “bold compromises and ambitious commitments” as the Cop26 climate crisis summit enters its final week.In an intervention marking the half-way point of the meeting, the prime minister warned that his colleagues have “one week left to deliver for the world”.A week ago around 120 leaders and theirs negotiators, officials and ministers gathered in Glasgow with the stated aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C.Now teams from 195 countries plus the European Union will work to reach collective agreement on more than 200 pages of text setting out their climate pledges.Issues which need...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s worst nightmare? President Michel Barnier

For the moment, the English are not interested in the French election. Brexit has dulled us into a sleepy indifference about European affairs. Boris Johnson proclaims the arrival of a “global Britain”, an invocation of the time when the UK was a world power. It is becoming a resurrection of the fantasy of an Anglosphere dominating the world.The problem is that US president Joe Biden, who always calls himself an Irishman, is not interested in fuelling this fantasy. Meanwhile, the behaviour of a right-wing Australian prime minister, who is largely unknown in Britain, in deceiving France on submarines has caused...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26 success is a ‘question of will’, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said whether or not the Cop26 UN climate summit is successful is a “question of will”.The Prime Minister has said “we can take heart” from what has been achieved at the conference in Glasgow so far, but warned that whether the planet can avoid climate disaster “still hangs in the balance”.Speaking in the Commons following his two days at the summit, he said unless words are turned into actions “every summit going back to Rio de Janeiro in 1992 will have failed, because we will have allowed our shared aim of 1.5C to escape our grasp”.“The negotiations...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Boris Johnson cautiously optimistic on climate progress

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is "a long way to go" in the fight to curb climate change - but he is "cautiously optimistic". Speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, he said the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on site".
ENVIRONMENT
The Jewish Press

Bennett Thanks UK’s Boris Johnson for ‘Quick Intervention’ on COP26 Inaccessibility

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his “quick intervention” on the lack of accessibility at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Bennett and Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharar met with Johnson on the sidelines of the COP26...
U.K.
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow. The unexpected speech comes after the prime minister warned on Monday that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and suggested that if we don’t get serious today, “it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow”.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson tells Cop26: Parts of Paris Agreement ‘already flunked’

The Prime Minister told other world leaders that rich countries must back up their words with action. Boris Johnson has warned that richer countries’ record on climate change “is not exactly stellar” and they had already “flunked” parts of the Paris Agreement. The UK Prime Minister said that words without...
U.K.
floridapolitics.com

Boris Johnson warns of ‘doomsday’ as climate summit begins

The threat is climate change triggered by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a global climate summit Monday, saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.”. Johnson likened an ever-warming Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond —...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow – live: Boris Johnson admits ‘no chance’ to limit temperature rise to 1.5C at climate summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “no chance” of reaching an agreement to prevent runaway climate change at Cop26 , given countries’ current carbon-cutting pledges. Speaking at the G20 summit in Rome, he said: “Where we stand today, there is no chance of us stopping climate change next week.“There is no chance of us getting an agreement next week to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees.“What we could conceivably do if everybody gets their act together, what we could do, is get an agreement that means that Cop26 in Glasgow is a way station that allows us...
ENVIRONMENT
