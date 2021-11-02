Amanpour speaks with Boris Johnson at COP26 summit

Boris Johnson has said whether or not the Cop26 UN climate summit is successful is a “question of will”.The Prime Minister has said “we can take heart” from what has been achieved at the conference in Glasgow so far, but warned that whether the planet can avoid climate disaster “still hangs in the balance”.Speaking in the Commons following his two days at the summit, he said unless words are turned into actions “every summit going back to Rio de Janeiro in 1992 will have failed, because we will have allowed our shared aim of 1.5C to escape our grasp”.“The negotiations...

