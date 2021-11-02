CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving dinner menu at Oscar’s steakhouse at The Plaza Hotel & Casino

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving dinner menu at Oscar’s steakhouse at The Plaza Hotel & Casino. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, which will celebrate Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25 with a special three course menu for $75. The menu items also available à la carte....

