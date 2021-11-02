Thanksgiving dinner menu at Oscar’s steakhouse at The Plaza Hotel & Casino

Until recently, I’d been averse to venturing into Waikīkī. Apart from visiting a few usual haunts, or to play tourist when friends were visiting, I generally stayed away. Perhaps it was the years I spent working in the area, but sometimes just the thought of throngs of tourists on foot crowding every crosswalk made me shudder. These days—likely because of my work with Frolic—I have a newfound openness and seek out local-friendly gems in Waikīkī: chill places with easy-to-find parking, reasonable prices, thoughtfully prepared food and an enjoyable ambience. Food and atmosphere is at the top of the list since it is Waikīkī, after all, and one must roll with the punches. When I heard that former Town chef Erik Leong was at Mahina & Sun’s rolling out a new dinner menu, I was interested. Assistant editor Thomas Obungen and I accepted an invitation to check it out.

