Welcome to November! The weather is starting to cool down, and the holiday season has begun. We have many great things happening in Tamarac this month. The in-person Tamarac Turkey Trot 5K is back on track. Please join us for our 40th Annual event. I love strolling the course with attendees of all ages as they run, jog or walk through our beautiful City. I hope you will add this celebration to your Thanksgiving traditions. There’s still time to register at runsignup.com/tamaracturkeytrot. The race is Thursday, November 25, and begins at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall. For details, visit runsignup.com. Hope to see you there.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO