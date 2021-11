The Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced that they have arrested an individual for committing 1st Degree Arson. According to Taylor Courtney, the Investigations Sergeant with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, a call came through dispatch at approximately 5:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 30. The call was described as a structure fire that took place in Natrona County, off of Gothberg Road at Highway 220.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO