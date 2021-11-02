Mayor Carolyn Goodman to kick off inaugural Big Boys Toys Innovation Summit at World Market Center

November is finally here which means Thanksgiving is right around the corner! If you’re looking for Thanksgiving offerings here in Las Vegas, look no further than Rí Rá Las Vegas! This Thanksgiving, you can enjoy a delicious dinner with all the fixings at Rí Rá. Celebrate the holiday with a traditional Turkey Dinner ($26.50) featuring a delicious herb roasted turkey and pan gravy served with sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, house made cranberry sauce and a soft dinner roll. Feast on the Kilbeggan Salmon ($25.50) which features baked salmon filet stuffed with cream cheese, dill, crab, and shrimp that’s finished with a seafood cream sauce and served with champ and asparagus. Finally, finish off your meal with Pumpkin Cheesecake ($10.50). When pumpkin pie meets creamy cheesecake, you get a delicious dessert served with fresh whipped cream! Make sure you pair your meal with a beverage from Rí Rá’s extensive drink collection. It’s time for a feast!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO