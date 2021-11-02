NIH to study long-term effects of COVID-19 in pregnancy

COVID-19 patients were more likely to receive a medical diagnosis of physical or psychological symptoms and illnesses more than three months after acute infection than those who were not diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an extensive study of health insurance data. In addition to adults, children and adolescents are also potentially affected by post-COVID: The most documented symptoms and illnesses related to COVID-19 among children and adolescents include feeling unwell, sudden fatigue, cough, sore throat and chest pain as well as anxiety and depression. Common medical diagnoses in adults included loss of taste, fever, cough and respiratory problems. Several German public health insurers participated in the study, which has been coordinated by the Center for Evidence-Based Healthcare (ZEGV) at Dresden University Hospital and the Robert Koch Institute. The findings have been published in as a preprint on the Medrxiv site.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO