CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

NIH to study long-term effects of COVID-19 in pregnancy

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffort will follow up to 1,500 pregnant patients with COVID-19 and their offspring for four years. The National Institutes of Health will support a four-year follow-up study on the potential long-term effects of COVID-19 on women infected with SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy. The study will also follow their offspring for any potential...

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Analysis of health insurance data shows possible long-term health implications of COVID-19

COVID-19 patients were more likely to receive a medical diagnosis of physical or psychological symptoms and illnesses more than three months after acute infection than those who were not diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an extensive study of health insurance data. In addition to adults, children and adolescents are also potentially affected by post-COVID: The most documented symptoms and illnesses related to COVID-19 among children and adolescents include feeling unwell, sudden fatigue, cough, sore throat and chest pain as well as anxiety and depression. Common medical diagnoses in adults included loss of taste, fever, cough and respiratory problems. Several German public health insurers participated in the study, which has been coordinated by the Center for Evidence-Based Healthcare (ZEGV) at Dresden University Hospital and the Robert Koch Institute. The findings have been published in as a preprint on the Medrxiv site.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia Daily Tribune

MU Health Care joins study in search of effective medications for COVID-19

The University of Missouri School of Medicine's Department of Emergency Medicine has joined a nationwide study to evaluate repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. “We are very pleased to be taking part in this important research project,” said Matthew Robinson, M.D., principal investigator and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain View Voice

Long-term COVID-19 could affect millions, particularly younger adults

Local health experts examine impacts of syndrome that can last for many months. As COVID-19 infections decline in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, the medical profession is grappling with another facet of the disease -- mysterious symptoms that researchers say can persist for months. Called "long COVID-19," the syndrome...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Child Health#Covid 19#Mfmu Rrb Network#Nichd#Mfmu Network
KWQC

Studies show ‘long-haul COVID-19′ affecting multiple age groups

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - UnityPoint-Trinity Dr. Mathieu Levesque, MD says now months into the pandemic, studies are showing people are still suffering across age groups weeks after having COVID-19, also known as ‘COVID long-haulers’. “They define it as symptoms that happen four weeks or more after having COVID and...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

J&J COVID-19 vaccine was 73.6% effective in real-world study

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was 73.6 percent effective in preventing infection, according to a real-world study published Nov. 2 in JAMA Network Open. The study analyzed patients from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic from Feb. 27 to July 22. It involved 8,889 patients who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and 88,898 unvaccinated patients.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
McKnight's

Statins have no effect on COVID-19 mortality, Johns Hopkins study finds

Statins are unlikely to have any effect on COVID-19 mortality, according to a study of 4,500 patients hospitalized with the disease. The cholesterol-reducing drugs have been linked with reduced mortality in patients with various respiratory infections. But studies of their use as a new strategy for reversing COVID-19-related lung inflammation have so far produced mixed results.
SCIENCE
thelandonline.com

Mother's trust in doctor led her to get COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

After trusting her OB-GYN during two previous pregnancies, a Madison Lake mother knew who to turn to when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant earlier this year. Jaci Sprague’s discussion with Dr. Carla Goerish of Mankato Clinic led her to get her first vaccine dose shortly before...
MANKATO, MN
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

Over 80% of Deer in Study Test Positive for COVID – They May Be a Reservoir for the Virus To Continually Circulate

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
WILDLIFE
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
GoLocalProv

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Pill Is 89% Effective in Preliminary Study

Pfizer announced Friday that a preliminary look at study results indicated that its experimental new pill was highly effective at preventing people at high risk of severe COVID-19 from needing hospitalization or dying, the latest encouraging performance for an early virus treatment. The study needs to be peer-reviewed and will...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill 89% effective against severe disease

Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its pill to treat Covid-19 had shown it is highly effective, hailing it is as a big step toward ending the pandemic.  Pfizer is carrying out two other clinical trials with its pill: among people who are not at risk of progressing to severe Covid, and among people close to someone with Covid to see if it protects them against the illness.
INDUSTRY
Independent

NIH Covid-19 study seeks local participants

JACKSON TWP. – A local medical provider said it is participating in a nationwide research project examining the potential impact of three medications created for other ailments to reduce COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations. Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates of Stark County at 4565 Dressler Road NW is the only site in...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy