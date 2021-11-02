CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalism

Craig Hodgkins and Foxy

By Harry Funk
Observer-Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff writer Harry Funk, a professional journalist for three-plus decades,...

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Faculty profile: Craig A. Campbell

Title: Assistant Teaching Professor of Education (Lifelong Learning and Adult Education) Directory entry: https://ed.psu.edu/directory/dr-craig-campbell. Campbell joined the faculty in Lifelong Learning and Adult Education in fall 2016. His academic training includes a doctorate in adult and higher education from Northern Illinois University and graduate work in cross-cultural studies with Indigenous knowledge systems emphasis from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
COLLEGES
Observer-Reporter

Cal U. students have work published

Some California University of Pennsylvania students have had work they’ve done for a class project published on a geographical organization’s website. The project was done in the environmental applications of geographic information systems course taught by geography professor Dr. Tom Mueller in conjunction with Cyclomedia, a company that specializes in the large-scale and systematic visualization of environments based on 360-degree panoramic photographs (cycloramas).
CALIFORNIA, PA
Observer-Reporter

‘It really is an honor to be recognized': Waynesburg man receives multiple awards for volunteer work

A Waynesburg man is being recognized by two different agencies honoring his volunteer work, tireless dedication and service to Greene County residents. George “Bly” Blystone recently received separate honors by Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency and the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, both within just weeks apart from one another.
WAYNESBURG, PA
Observer-Reporter

Kouzina adds taste of Greece to Washington

Now every week is Greek week in downtown Washington. Kouzina Greek Bistro opened two weeks ago at 60 S. Main St., in the George Washington Hotel. The restaurant serves lunch – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Tuesday through Friday, and specializes in Mediterranean and Greek cuisine. It operates in a space previously occupied by the Hopewell Diner, which closed.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Observer-Reporter

Artist captures Mon Valley in "Brownsville to Braddock" exhibit at Cal U.

“There’s no straight path to being an artist,” according to Ron Donoughe, and that’s a fact he can firmly attest to. Before settling into full-time work as a painter, Donoughe punched the clock as a gravedigger and a chicken catcher, with job duties that included grabbing a hold of and loading poultry.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
Observer-Reporter

LeMoyne Center honors Joyce Ellis

The LeMoyne Community Center Board of Directors honored the late Joyce Ellis on Friday at an unveiling of a plaque recognizing her contributions to the community. The plaque highlights some of the most significant accomplishments of Ellis, who served as executive director of the community center from 2007 until her death in December 2020 at age 62. Ellis was a lifelong community activist and children’s advocate who founded Joyce Ellis Dancers, which grew to include hundreds of dancers. She closed her dance studios in 2007 and dedicated the rest of her life to the community center. The plaque, which features her beloved dog, Coco, will be displayed in front of the community center. From left are: board members Andrea O’Daniel and James “Cookie” McDonald; Ellis’ brother, Dean Ellis, and his wife, Beverly Ellis; John Williams Jr., food services manager at the community center; board member John Campbell, and LeMoyne Community Center executive director Linda Harris.
DOGS
Observer-Reporter

OP-ED: Wake up, America, before it's too late

Dumb and dumber has no place in American society or its democracy. The real America must stand up, take a stand for truth and honesty. The insurrection on Jan. 6. has produced many lenses with different perspectives. However, my Black perspective is my experience and mine alone. The insurrectionist mindset...
WASHINGTON, PA
Observer-Reporter

Duquesne president Ken Gormley publishes first novel

As a lawyer, law professor, best-selling author and, more recently, a university president, Ken Gormley has been on plenty of airplanes criss-crossing the country. But instead of thumbing one of those easy-to-digest thrillers you can pick up in an airport gift shop before takeoff, Gormley has been busy on some of those flights refining a thriller of his own.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy