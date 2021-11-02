CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Settlement talks fail in Oregon youths' anti-US climate suit

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyeTu_0ckYAH9200
Climate Lawsuit Youth Activists FILE - Kelsey Juliana, of Eugene, Ore., a lead plaintiff who is part of a lawsuit by a group of young people who say U.S. energy policies are causing climate change and hurting their future, greets supporters outside a federal courthouse, June 4, 2019, in Portland, Ore. Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a federal lawsuit in Eugene. The 21 plaintiffs alleged in the original lawsuit against the U.S. that they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life and that the government's actions have encouraged a fossil fuel economy despite scientific warnings about global warming. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File) (Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a landmark federal lawsuit that attempted to hold the nation's leadership accountable for its role in global warming.

The development, announced by the plaintiffs' attorney on Monday, comes as world leaders, including President Joe Biden, meet in Scotland to grapple with climate change.

The plaintiffs now want a judge to allow an amended version of the case, known as Juliana v. the United States, to go to trial.

“These 21 young people have been stonewalled, delayed, and obstructed by their own government for six years now," the plaintiffs' attorney, Julia Olson, said in a statement. "These young people have been waiting six years to have their evidence heard and the issues determined by a court of law. When will our government act like the global leaders they claim to be and let these youth be heard?”

The youth plaintiffs alleged in the original 2015 lawsuit that they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life and that the U.S. government’s actions have encouraged a fossil fuel economy despite scientific warnings about global warming.

In a major victory, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken ruled the following year that the plaintiffs had a case and that it could proceed to trial, but the lawsuit has been challenged repeatedly in federal court by the Obama and Trump administrations, which sought to get it dismissed.

A three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 dismissed the case after finding that Aiken lacked the power to order or design a climate recovery plan in the high-profile climate change lawsuit.

They noted that such a remedy should be made by the nation’s politicians or voters.

The plaintiffs then filed an amended complaint in March and asked the judge to change their lawsuit to seek a different ruling: that the nation's fossil fuel-based energy system is unconstitutional.

In May, Aiken ordered a settlement conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Coffin, who came out of retirement to oversee the process.

The youth plaintiffs are now between the ages of 13 and 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGAU

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are...
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

GLASGOW — Glasgow became the site of a rare event Saturday -- a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation attending a climate summit. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, led the Republican and Democratic group to climate talks. Participating lawmakers said it marked an interest by Republican lawmakers on climate issues, and what they said was a bipartisan commitment on climate.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
WGAU

Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sat in jail. More than 13,000 polling places opened Sunday morning even as the opposition denounced more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific...
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure taking effect Monday that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor's offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden's sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WGAU

Palestinians, Israel spar over US mission in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — The Palestinians on Sunday slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, a move that would restore Washington's main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no...
WORLD
WGAU

Nationwide polio eradication campaign starts in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The Taliban-run Afghan public health ministry announced Sunday the start of a four-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating children under age 5. For the past three years before taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban had barred U.N.-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Glasgow climate negotiators seek to resolve 4 key challenges

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

After drinking water crisis, Newark is winning war on lead

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — On a recent sun-drenched morning, the staccato rhythms of a jackhammer ricocheted off buildings as a work crew dug into a Newark street to remove an aging pipe that carried water — and potentially a poison — to a small apartment building. The new pipe...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Anti#Ap
WGAU

Poland tells doctors: Ailing women have abortion rights

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's Health Ministry issued instructions Sunday to doctors confirming that it is legal to terminate a pregnancy when the woman’s health or life is in danger, a directive that comes amid apparent confusion over a new restriction to the country's abortion law. The document addressed...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WGAU

Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

KHARTOUM, Sudan — (AP) — Sudan’s security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people Sunday in the capital of Khartoum, in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of...
PROTESTS
WGAU

Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was. Some district leaders say offering vaccine...
EDUCATION
WGAU

Pope decries Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war. The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa, particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
WGAU

Culture war fight finds mixed success in school board races

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — School board candidates opposing mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history won in red states and some politically divided districts but often came up short in their bids to shape policy for school districts over the newest culture war issue. The mixed results...
EDUCATION
WGAU

The magic 1.5: What's behind climate talks' key elusive goal

Glasgow, Scotland — (AP) — One phrase, really just a number, dominates climate talks in : The magic and elusive 1.5. That stands for the international goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. It’s a somewhat confusing number in some ways that wasn’t a major part of negotiations just seven years ago and was a political suggestion that later proved to be incredibly important scientifically.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results.
MIDDLE EAST
WGAU

China's exports stay strong, trade surplus tops $80 billion

BEIJING — (AP) — China's exports remained strong in October, a positive sign for an economy trying to weather power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks. The country's customs agency said Sunday that exports totaled $300.2 billion, up 27.1% from a year ago. That was down from a 28.1% increase in September but still healthy. Imports came in at $215.7 billion, a 20.6% rise.
ECONOMY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy