TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Catholic Charities of Baltimore is celebrating a Baltimore County grandmother for her decades of volunteer service. For nearly three decades, Geri Olsen has dedicated her life to helping children with significant emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges at St. Vincent’s Villa in Timonium. Now, she’s being honored with Catholic Charities of Baltimore’s Distinguished Service Award. Charity and volunteerism are nothing new for Olsen, who demonstrated selflessness even while she was a teen attending Franklin High School. “They said ‘If you had $1 million to spend on Christmas, a gift, what would it be? And who would it go to?'” Olsen...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO