SMU Sweeps Men’s And Women’s American Weekly Swimming And Diving Awards

New college football rankings after Week 10 saw Michigan State and Wake Forest fall from the ranks of the unbeaten and Alabama and Cincinnati survive upset bids. Missouri actually led this game 3-0 for a brief moment sending alarm bells ringing throughout the greater Athens area. Everything was okay. The Dawgs improved to 9-0 and scored 43 of the next 46 points in the process. Stetson Bennett made some big plays in the passing game and JT Daniels even got some time for the first time in a long time. Expect Kirby Smart to give him a little more time and ramp up his activity in practice to see how his health handles it. Smart has bungled quarterbacks before but he wants to make sure he avoids that this time. He’ll want to keep Daniels engaged in case he needs to call him out of the bullpen to win a game in the SEC Championship Game or playoff later this year.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO