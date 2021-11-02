SMU Sweeps Men’s And Women’s American Weekly Swimming And Diving Awards

The women's swim and dive team topped Austin College 350-336 in the Hendrix College Relays Friday night in Conway. The Eagles lost to Hendrix College 382-341. In the 300 fly relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 3:45.44. In the 300 back relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 3:33.53. In the 300 breast stroke relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 4:00.05. The Eagles won the 800 free relay with a time of 8:46.40. The group included Rosie Wade, Faith Coffin, Arianna Rosario and Emily Spillers. In the 500 free relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 5:22.03. In the 400 medley relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 4:42.73. The Eagles won the 1500 free relay with a time of 17:48.85. The team consisted of Wade, Spillers and Shalley Coffin. In the 400 medley relay, the Eagles placed fourth with a time of 5:03.78. In the 200 free relay, the Eagles placed second swimming a 1:48.90.
