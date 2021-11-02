CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

SMU Sweeps Men’s And Women’s American Weekly Swimming And Diving Awards

By Official Site of the AAC
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving honors, for the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Afternoon

Another college football head coach has reportedly been fired. Following a regular season full of notable coaching moves – from USC firing Clay Helton to LSU announcing it’s moving on from Ed Orgeron – a third-year college football head coach has been fired. According to multiple reports, UMass has fired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Sweeps#Week Ending#Smu#Irving#Men S Swimming Athlete#Tcu#Christian
uofoathletics.com

Women's Swim And Dive Team Tops Austin College

The women's swim and dive team topped Austin College 350-336 in the Hendrix College Relays Friday night in Conway. The Eagles lost to Hendrix College 382-341. In the 300 fly relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 3:45.44. In the 300 back relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 3:33.53. In the 300 breast stroke relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 4:00.05. The Eagles won the 800 free relay with a time of 8:46.40. The group included Rosie Wade, Faith Coffin, Arianna Rosario and Emily Spillers. In the 500 free relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 5:22.03. In the 400 medley relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 4:42.73. The Eagles won the 1500 free relay with a time of 17:48.85. The team consisted of Wade, Spillers and Shalley Coffin. In the 400 medley relay, the Eagles placed fourth with a time of 5:03.78. In the 200 free relay, the Eagles placed second swimming a 1:48.90.
CONWAY, AR
cbs19news

Swim & dive opens home season with sweep of Army

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia swimming & diving returned to Charlottesville for its first home meet of the season, sweeping Army. Virginia moves to 2-0 on the season. "We had a lot of people step up in events that they don't typically swim, which was really nice," said UVA...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Villanovan

Men's and Women's Swim Get Ready to Start Season

As the end of October approaches, Villanova’s swimming and diving teams are preparing for the 2021-22 season. On Oct. 16, the women’s team competed in its game opener at the Wolff-Zackin Natatorium of the University of Connecticut, winning 166.4-133.5. This first win was a strong start for the Villanova swimming and diving teams as they come off great success from last season.
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoya

SWIMMING & DIVING | Men’s Swimming Trounces NJIT, Women Fall to UConn

Looking to continue undefeated starts to the season, both the Georgetown University men’s and women’s swimming teams headed up to a weekend competition in Storrs, Conn. against the New Jersey Institute of Technology and University of Connecticut, respectively. The Georgetown men’s swimming team came away with a resounding 222-78 victory...
GEORGETOWN, DC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Swimming and Diving Wins on the Road Against Liberty and ECU

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Penn State Women's Swimming and Diving team won against Liberty and East Carolina in their third meet of the season. They topped both the Flames, 301-128, and the Pirates, 340-72, after two days of competition at Liberty Natatorium. Graduate student Maddie Cooke and senior Marie Schobel...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football power rankings entering Week 11: Georgia is terrifying, Alabama & Ohio State win ugly and 2 unbeatens fall

New college football rankings after Week 10 saw Michigan State and Wake Forest fall from the ranks of the unbeaten and Alabama and Cincinnati survive upset bids. Missouri actually led this game 3-0 for a brief moment sending alarm bells ringing throughout the greater Athens area. Everything was okay. The Dawgs improved to 9-0 and scored 43 of the next 46 points in the process. Stetson Bennett made some big plays in the passing game and JT Daniels even got some time for the first time in a long time. Expect Kirby Smart to give him a little more time and ramp up his activity in practice to see how his health handles it. Smart has bungled quarterbacks before but he wants to make sure he avoids that this time. He’ll want to keep Daniels engaged in case he needs to call him out of the bullpen to win a game in the SEC Championship Game or playoff later this year.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

The streak is over!

For the first time in over two years, Arizona football was able to experience a win with a victory over California on Saturday. “It’s hard to describe,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “First of all, there’s so much love in that locker room. They’e so excited. They were surrounding each other and dancing and cheering. They were so happy for each other. You felt so much love between them.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy