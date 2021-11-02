CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt, voice of Mario, will also now voice Garfield

By Conor Lochrie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill someone please find out who the agent of Chris Pratt is because they’re clearly the most powerful person in Hollywood. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt will voice beloved cartoon cat Garfield in a new animated film. He has a tough act to follow though, with Bill Murray previously voicing...

Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Maria Shriver encourages son-in-law Chris Pratt to 'rise above the noise' following backlash: 'Keep being your wonderful self'

Maria Shriver is giving son-in-law Chris Pratt some support amid social media backlash. Shriver — who is mother to Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger — told the actor ignore those criticizing his Instagram post praising Schwarzenegger for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter." Critics saw the comment as a dig at Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Jack, who was born prematurely and has had some health complications.
CELEBRITIES
A Seth Rogen ‘Donkey Kong’ movie is reportedly in development

Seth Rogen is already set to star in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, but is he about to headline his own Donkey Kong spin-off as well?. Just when you thought Hollywood execs couldn’t butcher your childhood nostalgia more than they already have, it seems as though rumours are swirling around an upcoming Donkey Kong movie, starring none other than Seth Rogen. Lord help us.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Person
H. Jon Benjamin
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Quantum Leap' Star Dean Stockwell Dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, who starred alongside Scott Bakula in "Quantum Leap," has died ... TMZ has learned. The longtime actor -- his Hollywood career spanned 70 years -- died early Sunday morning at home, peacefully and of natural causes ... according to a rep. Dean's most famous for his role as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Foo Fighters are starring in their own horror comedy movie

Not content with being one of the biggest rock bands in the world, Foo Fighters are entering the cinema world with a new horror comedy movie. Titled Studio 666, the entire band will be taking part in the movie, alongside actual actors such as comedian Whitney Cummings and American Horror Story actress Leslie Grossman.
MOVIES
Variety

‘American Rust’ Breakout Julia Mayorga Starring Opposite Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Mayorga will star opposite Katie Holmes in “Rare Objects.” Holmes not only stars in the film, she will produce and direct the movie. She also co-wrote its screenplay. Mayorga is fresh off her first big breakout role in Showtime’s “American Rust,” a critically-acclaimed family drama in which she stars in alongside Jeff Daniels, Bill Camp and Maura Tierny. She was recently named one of People Magazine’s Latinx actors to watch. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman (Mayorga) with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
CELEBRITIES
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES

