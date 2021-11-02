CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TasteFood: Korean gochujang is a genuine flavor bomb

By Lynda Balslev United Feature Syndicate
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, Sriracha—there’s another must-have Asian sauce in town. It’s called gochujang, and until I tasted this brick-red paste, I didn’t know I needed it. Now I do, and I suggest that you do, too. Gochujang is a Korean condiment, and it’s a flavor bomb. It’s a sludgy, sticky,...

