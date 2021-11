Many in the hockey world believe the Tampa Bay Lightning have a very legitimate chance at three-peating as Stanley Cup champions in 2022. Most of the roster is returning from the previous season, and they added names to help fill the voids left behind by signing Corey Perry, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Zach Bogosian, and Brian Elliott. However, Tampa is not off to the hot start many thought they would have out of the gate. They stand at a record of 3-3-1 through the first seven games of the season. Now, it is very early to be worried or panic (and I am definitely not suggesting either. I think the team will be fine), but obviously, a different outcome was expected so far.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO