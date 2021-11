The Honor 50 phone lineup was revealed Wednesday. After years of being written off outside of the Chinese market, there's a compelling reason to consider it. It's among the first in the series to have access to Google Mobile Services after having lost access in 2019 due to sweeping sanctions leveled by Donald Trump's administration at then-parent company Huawei. That all changed with Huawei's sale of Honor to an independent group of buyers last year, which let the phones regain access to GMS. Honor phones can now be equipped with the Google Play Store, Gmail and Google Maps.

