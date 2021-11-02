CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two dozen Pak journalists prosecuted under PECA act in 2 years: Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): A report of the Freedom Network launched on the eve of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, said that nearly two dozen journalists in Pakistan were charged in the last two years and most of them were prosecuted under the Prevention of...

Pakistani journalists 'targeted' by cyber law: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): At least 23 Pakistani journalists have been targeted under the country's draconian cyber-crime law in the last two years, a media watchdog has said. Pakistan-based group, Freedom Network, in its report established a "chilling pattern" of using the threat of legal action to silence dissent,...
Under Imran Khan govt, inflation in Pak at highest level in past 70 years

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): Under the Imran Khan government, inflation in Pakistan has reached the highest level in the past 70 years, which has led to protests by the opposition parties and the common man, local media reported. The inflation in the country broke the record of 70 years...
She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
Neo-Nazi extremist from Chudleigh jailed for racist attack

A neo-Nazi extremist has been jailed for attacking two brothers because one of them had a black girlfriend. Alexander Gray threatened to dislocate one man's jaw and rape his girlfriend after targeting them in a shop in Chudleigh, Devon. He launched an unprovoked attack on the man and his brother,...
US Develops Laser Weapon To Counter Against Chinese Hypersonic Missile, Drone Attacks; Defensive Technology To Intercept Further Threats

The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
Agreements of IPPs under CPEC cannot be renegotiated under CPEC, Pak govt tells Senate Committee

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): The Pakistani government told the Senate Standing Committee on Power that the agreement of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cannot be renegotiated, just like other IPPs, as the Chinese companies could take the matter for international arbitration, local media reported.
COVID-19’s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million in Under Two Years

The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world's population...
US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
