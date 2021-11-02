CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan: Deadly hospital attack; UN ramps up aid delivery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital, is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York, after two explosions detonated near the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital...

The Independent

A rebel, a bureaucrat: The women who stayed in Afghanistan

Two women from different walks of life — one a rebel, the other a bureaucrat — face an unknown future in Afghanistan. One decided to work with the Taliban the other is determined to fight them. Both vow they will never leave their homeland. Karima Mayar Amiri, 54, heads a department in the Taliban-run Health Ministry. She is among the few women able to retain a leadership position in the new government’s bureaucracy and believes Afghans must be served no matter who is at the helm.Many years her junior, Rishmin Juyunda, 26, could not disagree more. Afghan women...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

A Taliban military commander in Kabul was among the fighters killed when his men responded to an Islamic State attack on a hospital, officials said Wednesday. "When he got the information that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, Maulvi Hamdullah (Mokhlis), the commander of the Kabul corps, immediately rushed to the scene," the Taliban media official said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

UN Aid Chief Urges G20: Prevent Mass Starving in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief had a dire message for leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies meeting this weekend: Worry about Afghanistan because its economy is collapsing and half the population risks not having enough food to eat as the snows have already started to fall.
UNITED NATIONS
milwaukeesun.com

Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after deadly Kabul hospital attack

New York [US], November 3 (ANI): A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York,...
WORLD
NBC News

Blasts and gunfire hit Kabul military hospital in deadly attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul in a deadly attack on Tuesday, witnesses and Taliban officials have said. Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan...
ASIA
clevelandstar.com

UN condemns blasts at Kabul hospital

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday condemned the horrific blasts at a hospital in Kabul and said attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Taking to Twitter, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that those...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

UN Airlifts Aid Into Kabul, Warning Afghanistan Is Plunging Deeper Into Crisis

The U.N. refugee agency this week began airlifting aid into Kabul for the first time since the Taliban overran the country, with a plane carrying 33 tons of supplies for displaced Afghans. Two additional flights are scheduled this month, but U.N. refugee officials say far more is needed than they...
WORLD
reviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: Afghanistan under Biden: Americans stuck while ISIS-K ramps up

If Americans remain stuck in Afghanistan, but President Joe Biden ignores them, does the national mainstream media treat it like a crisis and scandal?. It’s been two months since U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, Pentagon official Colin Kahl told a Senate committee that close to 450 Americans remain in the country. The government has also helped 234 U.S. citizens and 144 lawful permanent residents leave Afghanistan since Sept. 1. That doesn’t include U.S. citizens who’ve fled on private charter flights.
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Italy's leader aims to help UN find a way to channel aid to Afghanistan

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will assist the United Nations in setting up a system to route aid payments to Afghanistan, people familiar with the matter said. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres made the request on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. Draghi was chosen because of his financial experience, which includes eight years at the head of the European Central Bank, according to the people.
WORLD
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
hngn.com

US Develops Laser Weapon To Counter Against Chinese Hypersonic Missile, Drone Attacks; Defensive Technology To Intercept Further Threats

The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
MILITARY

