I have been on a lifelong quest (well at least the past forty years) to prepare and present the perfect steak. One disclaimer. Please realize that it is almost impossible to compete with the steaks offered at top steakhouses, places like Jeff Ruby’s, Ruths’ Chris, etc., primarily due to two reasons. First, top-end steakhouses typically dominate the “prime” beef supply. “Prime” is the top of the pyramid in terms of quality and marbling and accounts for only 3% of the national beef supply. The only thing about it would be Wagu. The second reason is that most of these steakhouses dry age their steaks for sometimes over a month. The end result is a supremely tender steak with an enriched and intense beef flavor. That’s why they charge wat they charge for a steak. I’ve seen YouTube videos on how to set up a dry-aging station at home, and as much as it fascinates me I haven’t given that a try. Maybe soon.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO