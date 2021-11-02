CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO panel to decide on Covaxin EUL tomorrow

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory panel of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final Emergency Use Listing (EUL) risk-benefit assessment for global use of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
