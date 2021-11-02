CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Netflix launches mobile games to all its members

By Janko Roettgers
protocol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter first testing mobile gaming in a few select markets, Netflix added games across all of its markets Tuesday. Mobile games are being distributed via the company's Android app, and don't require any additional purchases...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
protocol.com

Niantic is shutting down its Harry Potter AR game

Augmented-reality firm Niantic is shutting down another of its location-based mobile gaming apps. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the first of a series of collaborations Niantic planned after the success of its Nintendo partnership for Pokémon Go, will cease operations on Jan. 31, 2022, the developer announced on Tuesday. Niantic did...
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers on Android

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Tuesday rolled out its mobile games globally to members with Android devices, exploring new ground as competition stiffens on the video streaming pioneer's home turf. Users will only require a Netflix subscription to play those games and there will be no additional fees or in-app...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Netflix Introduces First Mobile Games to Platform

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report has launched its first five mobile games four months after announcing that it was expanding its platform to include gaming content. The five new games, "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up," are available...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Mobile Gaming#Video Game#Android App
protocol.com

Facebook wants to own the metaverse, but it’s still anyone’s game

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Meta plants its metaverse flag, Roblox suffers a massive and debilitating outage and Tencent's TiMi announces a bold new direction for its biggest moneymaker. Meta wants to own the metaverse, but it's still anyone's game. The...
INTERNET
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, as ever, gaming will be a big draw.Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will be hugely popular this year, and while...
FIFA
protocol.com

Tencent is designing some of its own chips

Tencent, the Chinese tech company and world's largest video game vendor, revealed its first self-designed chips at the company's Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, Bloomberg reported. It represents a shift into hardware and beyond online entertainment for the company. The new silicon chips include an artificial intelligence chip, a video transcoding...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Apple's iPad and the Nintendo Switch are the latest chip shortage victims

The chip shortage continues to constrain production of some of the more popular consumer electronic devices, and it's forcing some companies to prioritize. Apple is now shifting iPad chips over to its iPhone 13 production lines to meet demand, according to Nikkei Asia, while Nintendo is making 20% fewer Switch consoles, according to a separate report from Nikkei.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Disney Plus Priced at $1.99 for First Month as Part of Company-Wide ‘Disney Plus Day’ Promotions

The Walt Disney Co. has enlisted just about every part of the company for Disney Plus Day — which is actually a weeklong series of promotions, events and content premieres. It’s ultimately aimed, of course, at driving up paying subscribers for the global streaming service. Among the deals: Starting Monday (Nov. 8) through Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 (available in the U.S. and select countries). After the first month, the service goes back to the regular price ($7.99/month in the U.S.) The media conglom is launching a...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon announced its best-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – will you get them all?

Every single year, Amazon makes a huge announcement after its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are finished. In it, the retailer always touts all the best deals that were offered. And there are always a few things that are best-selling Black Friday deals each and every year. The same products generally make the Cyber Monday best-selling list, too. In its most recent press releases, Amazon listed so many familiar products. Needless to say, we’re expecting plenty of repeats for Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. Will you get them all? What you might not realize, however, is that...
INTERNET
wrestlingrumors.net

You Probably Won’t Be Seeing A Released WWE Star For A Long Time

That’s a serious problem. This week’s WWE releases shook up the company all over again and there are a lot of wrestlers now getting ready to look for work. That is not the kind of thing that a lot of people expected to happen and it can have some pretty rough ramifications on several wrestlers. It turns out that one of them has a unique problem to deal with after being released.
WWE
SPY

Black Friday Tablet Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

You guys, Black Friday is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially time to begin shopping around for the best deals of the Christmas season. When shopping for the best Christmas gifts and other traditional holiday must-haves and gifts like Advent calendars, toys, stocking stuffers, etc., you’ll certainly want to sprinkle in some modern entertainment and tech items like the new AirPods Pro, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, or Echo Show. Products such as these, along with TVs, laptops, mobile phones, and other digital products are always the center of Black Friday sales and circulars. That said,...
ELECTRONICS
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Walmart Officially Launches Black Friday! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Early Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can find the biggest savings of the year below. Black Friday...
SHOPPING
protocol.com

Chinese web users think Meta's logo is a WeChat rip-off

The new Meta logo has dispelled a feeling of déjà vu among Chinese web users since Facebook announced its major rebrand: It resembles the logo of WeChat Channels, a short-video feature embedded within China's largest social media platform. Both logos look like an evolution from the infinite loop symbol "∞,"...
INTERNET
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And thousands of early Black Friday bargains are already available right now! We all know that Amazon runs fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever hosting sales this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them in order to believe...
INTERNET
protocol.com

There will be no more Fortnite in China

Epic Games will shutter Fortnite in China on Nov. 15 after a two-year experiment to try to build a version of the platform that met Chinese government rules for gaming companies. The company did not explain why it was ending the effort. Fortress Night was created in partnership with Chinese...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy