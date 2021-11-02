Game Balls: Best saved for last in regular season

South Aiken T-Breds linebacker De’Maurion Ginn (4) makes his second interception of the half during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Aiken, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker Jr.

Ty Adams, WR/DB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Adams intercepted three passes, made five tackles and caught a 43-yard touchdown in the Trojans' 44-0 win over Williston-Elko.

Gregory Bryant, WR

Strom Thurmond

Bryant accounted for 168 yards of total offense and caught a touchdown pass in the Rebels' 49-27 loss to Fox Creek.

Cameron Davis, RB/DB

Wagener-Salley

Davis rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries, caught a two-point conversion and intercepted two passes in the War Eagles' 46-36 win over Blackville-Hilda.

Defense

North Augusta

The Yellow Jackets had standouts all over the field defensively in their 35-14 win over Aiken. They had seven tackles for loss, five sacks and forced four fumbles.

Jevon Edwards, RB

South Aiken

Edwards rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in the T-Breds' 30-8 win over Midland Valley.

Demaurion Ginn, LB

South Aiken

Ginn made eight tackles (three for loss), had two sacks and intercepted two passes in the T-Breds' win.

Deante Hopkins, WR/DB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Hopkins made 10 tackles (two for loss), had two sacks and recovered a fumble in the Trojans' win.

Emory Jones, WR/DB

Fox Creek

Jones intercepted three passes, returning one of them 55 yards for a touchdown, and had two receptions for 69 yards and another score in the Predators' win over Strom Thurmond.

Remedee Leaphart, QB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

In one half of play, Leaphart went 9-for-16 passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 22 yards on five carries.

Jamarious Lockett, WR/DB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Lockett rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, caught three passes for 64 yards and another score, and intercepted a pass in the win over Williston-Elko.

Maurice Odom, TE/LB

Barnwell

Odom had a hand in 19 total tackles in the Warhorses' 19-0 loss to Wade Hampton.

Jamari Stroman, OL/DL

Wagener-Salley

Stroman made nine tackles (two for loss) and forced a fumble, plus he helped clear the way for 402 rushing yards in the War Eagles' win.

Quincy Wells, RB/LB

Fox Creek

Wells rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and he returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown in the Predators' win.