Webtoon CEO Sees Massive Growth And New Opportunities In U.S. Market

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK will be lifted from 8 November – for fully vaccinated travellers only.President Joe Biden, who continued with the travel ban after taking office, said: “It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic.” His administration has decided to change from a geographic policy – where travel from certain nations is banned – to one based on the individual’s vaccination status.Here’s everything you need...

