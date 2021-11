Blake Corum has been one of the most electrifying players in college football this season, but the Michigan running back left after just one carry in the Wolverines’ 29-7 romp over Indiana. Corum was spotted on the sideline in the second half with a walking boot. If Corum is out for any significant amount of time, it would be a big blow to arguably the best rushing attack in the Big Ten.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO