CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Marshals to remove 400 detainees from D.C. jail due to poor conditions

By Sarah N. Lynch
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJPSg_0ckXpj8800

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marshals Service said on Tuesday it would remove about 400 federal inmates from a Washington, D.C., jail after a surprise inspection revealed that one of its facilities did not meet the minimum standards required by federal regulations.

The Marshals Service, which is part of the Justice Department, said in a statement it would transfer the detainees to the federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Marshals Service said it was "committed to ensuring that detainees have adequate access to defense counsel, family support, medical care, and discovery related to their cases."

The announcement comes weeks after U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth held top officials from the D.C. Department of Corrections in contempt, saying they had impeded access to medical care for a Jan. 6 defendant.

In his ruling, Lamberth referred the matter to the Justice Department for a civil rights investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers on Oct. 21 that both the U.S. Marshals, which oversees pretrial federal detainees, and civil rights attorneys were conducting a review of the D.C. jail's facilities.

The Marshals Service said its inspection, which took place on the week of Oct. 18, looked at two D.C. facilities - a treatment facility and the Central Detention Facility.

"The allegations in the summary letter from the Acting U.S. Marshal are deeply concerning," Christopher Geldart, deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said in a statement.

"We take seriously the responsibility of caring for justice-involved DC residents and believe they should remain in DC. DOC leadership is evaluating moving inmates within the facility so that issues raised can be addressed efficiently and expeditiously," Geldart said.

About 120 detainees, including all of those being held pending trial for alleged offenses related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, are being held at the treatment facility.

The inspection there did "not identify conditions that would necessitate the transfer of inmates," the Marshals Service said, noting that the problems identified were limited to the Central Detention Facility.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
fox5dc.com

Jan. 6 suspects don’t need to be moved from DC jail: Marshals

WASHINGTON - U.S. Marshals say suspects being held in the D.C. jail in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot don’t need to be removed, despite their complaints about the conditions. The jail holds both local and federal suspects awaiting trial. Around 30 of the hundreds of Capitol riot suspects...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge blasts complaints about Capitol riot prison conditions: ‘It’s a jail not a hotel’

A District of Columbia judge has had enough with Capitol rioters’ complaints about the detention facility where they are being held while awaiting trial after court documents revealed that one high-profile complainer may have fabricated his medical needs.According to Yahoo News, US District Judge Emmett Sullivan responded to one defendant’s gripes about the conditions by noting that the DC Department of Corrections is “running a jail, not a hotel”.“Some people want hotel services,” the judge observed.Many Republicans have seized on an order from another DC judge, Roy Lambeth, holding DC DOC Director Quincy Booth in contempt for failing to turn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce Lamberth
Person
Merrick Garland
thedcpost.com

Inmates to Be Moved Out of DC Jail Due to Concerning Conditions

Around 400 inmates will be moved from the DC Department of Corrections’ facilities after an unannounced inspection revealed unsanitary living conditions, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The DC inmates will be transferred by the US Marshals Service (USMS) to a federal penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania as a consequence of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#U S Marshals Service#D C Jail#The U S Marshals Service#The Marshals Service#The Justice Department#The Acting U S Marshal
KELOLAND TV

Lawyers argue for, against dismissal in U.S. Marshals case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A U.S. federal court judge will consider whether criminal contempt of court charges should stand in a May 10 courtroom incident involving a U.S. Marshal who took inmates from an Aberdeen courtroom. Arguments were made in federal court Monday in Sioux Falls as to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
234K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy