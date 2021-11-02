CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Shaves Off His Eyebrows

By Trent Fitzgerald
 5 days ago
There's never a dull moment with Kanye West, and this time, he's shaved off his eyebrows. On Sunday (Oct. 31), the Chicago rapper-producer now known as Ye livestreamed his Sunday Service performance. Aside from Marilyn Manson's presence at the event, the other shocking thing that caught fans' attention was that Kanye...

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

