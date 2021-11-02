Spotlight on the Arts is underway

Under direction of Phil Smith, The UGA British Brass Band will be featuring music by outstanding composer, James Curnow on Friday, November 5th at 7:30 in Hodgson Hall. Having been commissioned to write over 400 works for concert band, brass band, orchestra, choir and various vocal and instrumental ensembles, his total published works now number well over 800! He has taught all areas and levels of instrumental music, and has received numerous awards for teaching and composition, including the Outstanding Educator of America, the Citation of Excellence from the National Bandmasters Association, the North American Brass Band President's Award, the Volkwein Composition Award (twice), the American Bandmasters Association Ostwald Award (twice), the International Competition for Original Compositions for Band, and the Coup de Vents Composition Competition of Le Havre, France.
