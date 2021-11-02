CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight on the Arts is underway

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Georgia Arts Council is celebrating its 10th annual Spotlight on the Arts festival this month with more than 60 events and exhibitions in...

Spotlight On Inclusivity in the Arts: Starlight Studio and Art Gallery

For this month’s spotlight, I had the opportunity to visit two organizations whose focus is inclusivity in the arts to speak with the artists about their projects. The talented artists at Starlight Studio and Art Gallery and the dazzling cast, staff, and writers at Unique Theatre Company are both creating captivating works that you definitely won’t want to miss.
Spotlight On Inclusivity in the Arts: Unique Theatre Company

For this month’s spotlight, I had the opportunity to visit two organizations whose focus is inclusivity in the arts to speak with the artists about their projects. The talented artists at Starlight Studio and Art Gallery and the dazzling cast, staff, and writers at Unique Theatre Company are both creating captivating works that you definitely won’t want to miss.
AOY Art Center shines the spotlight on nine local artists

LOWER MAKEFIELD >> AOY Art Center opens a new art exhibition featuring nine local artists. The Members Spotlight Show showcases the work of nine local artists, some showing their work for the first time – but only for the next three weeks. The featured artists include George Apotsos (Sculptural Ceramics),...
British Brass Band perform "Composer Program" as part of Spotlight

Under direction of Phil Smith, The UGA British Brass Band will be featuring music by outstanding composer, James Curnow on Friday, November 5th at 7:30 in Hodgson Hall. Having been commissioned to write over 400 works for concert band, brass band, orchestra, choir and various vocal and instrumental ensembles, his total published works now number well over 800! He has taught all areas and levels of instrumental music, and has received numerous awards for teaching and composition, including the Outstanding Educator of America, the Citation of Excellence from the National Bandmasters Association, the North American Brass Band President's Award, the Volkwein Composition Award (twice), the American Bandmasters Association Ostwald Award (twice), the International Competition for Original Compositions for Band, and the Coup de Vents Composition Competition of Le Havre, France.
UGA Theatre presents “Rent”

UGA Theatre presents “Rent,” with book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, directed by Brandon LaReau, part of the University of Georgia’s Spotlight on the Arts festival. Performances will be held in the Fine Arts Theatre Nov. 4-5 and 10-13 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets...
St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Tom Rogers! We selected Tom after admiring the fabulous new mural which he co-created at The Brüdergarten Beer Garden (located at Shepherd’s Old Field Market). Tom and fellow artist Dan Ropp designed and painted the 15-foot high x 30-foot wide piece in just under two weeks! […] The post St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SPOTLIGHT: Fred Eisen Leather and Art Knives

Fred Eisen, owner of Fred Eisen Leather and Art Knives in New Hope, has been in the leather business for nearly his whole life, designing and making some of the finest leather bags, briefcases, purses, belts, apparel, and accessories. “I started doing leatherwork as a hobby when I was 12...
Hodgson Singers and University Chorus Concert

This long-awaited choral program, entitled, “Hard Times Come Again No More” will feature both the University Chorus and the UGA Hodgson Singers. The University Chorus (JD Burnett, artistic director/conductor) will be conducted by DMA conducting student, Sarah Frook Gallo in a program spanning three centuries of choral/orchestral repertoire and featuring Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel’s rarely performed Hiob Cantata, a Bach-inspired Romantic cantata on texts from the book of Job, written in 1831. Works by Giovanni Martini and living composer, Michael John Trotta round out this first half of the program with texts expressing urgent pleas for divine assistance and those offering resounding hope.
Southern Journey: An Afro-Americana Celebration! brings funky roots music to Hodgson Hall

Two Grammy Award-winning artists showcase the rich heritage of African American roots music in a unique double bill, Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the UGA Performing Arts Center’s Hodgson Concert Hall. Southern Journey: An Afro-Americana Celebration! Featuring Ranky Tanky and special guest Dom Flemons is a festive tribute to soulful strains in American music.
Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
Finding Edgar Allan Poe's sunny side on Sullivan's Island

The wooden, Bahama-style shutters are pushed up at precisely 11 a.m. There is now access to the bar, half indoors, half outdoors, so customers can choose to sit in the air-conditioned interior or straddle stools on a homey porch heated by the island sun. We choose to sit outside and watch the people who are visiting Sullivan's Island in mid-October, when fall temperatures are still hot enough to sorely test your deodorant.
The surprisingly interesting history behind the phrase 'dead as a doornail'

"Old Marley was as dead as a doornail." Charles Dickens' line from "A Christmas Carol" is probably the most famous example of the phrase "dead as a doornail," but it's certainly not the only one. Shakespeare used it in Henry IV Part 2: " Look on me well: I have eat no meat these five days; yet, come thou and thy five men, and if I do not leave you all as dead as a doornail, I pray God I may never eat grass more." An unnamed poet used the idiom for the first time in print in a poem published in 1350 , but it's still not uncommon to hear it used today.
See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
