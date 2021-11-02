CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Saddleback College hosts online teach-in on Islam and Arab culture

By Nathan Richmond
lariatnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teach-in covered topics including polygamy and Eurocentrism. At the Islam and Arab culture teach-in last Wednesday, the point came up that the term “Middle East” is quite literally Eurocentric, said Dany Doueiri, Professor of Arabic and Islamic studies at California State University, San Bernadino. Doueiri discussed how the...

lariatnews.com

Comments / 3

The Conversation U.S.

US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

Muslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. As philanthropy scholars, we believe our findings are significant not only because this is the...
The Oakland Post

OU chapter of NCCHS hosted Taiwan Week to promote cultural awareness

The Oakland University chapter of the National Collegiate Chinese Honor Society (NCCHS) marks the first of its kind in Michigan. Founded by OU associate professor of Chinese Hsiang-Hua Chang in 2016, the OU chapter of the NCCHS recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of college students in learning Chinese as a second language, encourages their continued learning of Chinese and promotes Chinese language, literature and culture in the U.S.
EDUCATION
Onward State

State College International Market Brings Culture & Community To Downtown

When the State College International Market first opened its doors in 1987, it sought to bring foods from around the world to the Penn State community. Owned and operated by a local family, the market quickly began cultivating relationships with community members, especially those with ethnically diverse backgrounds. Flash forward...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Islamic Center of Charlotte to host event to discuss Islamophobia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Islamic Center of Charlotte is holding a conversation about Islamophobia on Saturday. The event aims to discuss whether fear, hatred or hostility against Muslims persists after Sept. 11, 2001, when an Islamic terrorist group carried out attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Tar Heel

Carolina Indian Circle hosts 'My Culture is Not a Costume' talking circle

The Carolina Indian Circle held a talking circle titled “My Culture is Not a Costume" Tuesday. Student attendees discussed stereotypes and cultural appropriation in costumes ahead of Halloween. The talking circle was intended to be a sacred space where students felt comfortable discussing their thoughts on the appropriation of Native...
SOCIETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Places in the United States with Native American meanings

Places in the United States with Native American meanings. The second Monday in October marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday honoring Native American people and culture. Ever since the first Columbus Day in 1792—and especially since the late 20th century when the observance became an official national holiday—Indigenous people have protested against the holiday, also the second Monday of October. The European colonial settling of America, beginning with Christopher Columbus, resulted in a genocide of Native Americans, with survivors forced to assimilate without rights or citizenship until the early 20th century.
POLITICS
Pepperdine Graphic

Identity-Based Organizations Host ‘My Culture is NOT a Costume’ Event

Pepperdine students representing identity-based organizations on campus host the “My Culture is NOT a Costume” event Oct. 25. At this function, students learned about the effects of Halloween costume choices. Photo by Sierra Moses. Seven of Pepperdine’s identity-based organizations worked to spread information about the negative effects of particular Halloween...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS

